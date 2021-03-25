Print

Baylor Acknowledges Racist History of Namesake

Greta Anderson
Baylor University published Tuesday an independent historical report that outlines past slave ownership and support for the Confederacy by Baylor's namesake and two founders, facts not previously acknowledged by the university, according to a summary of the report.

The Christian institution in Texas will continue to be named for Judge R. E. B. Baylor and keep a statue of him on campus, according to a press release about the report and recommendations to the Board of Regents. However, the university will relocate some memorials on campus to make popular gathering spaces more inclusive to students of color and update historical markers to provide the full and accurate history of the university, the release said.

The commission of students, faculty and staff members, alumni, and regents that compiled the report recommended the university create a memorial to “the unknown enslaved” people who were held by Judge Baylor and other figures in the university’s early history, the release said. The university will also erect statues of Baylor’s first Black graduates to “contribute to a more complete telling of the Baylor story” and honor “all who contributed to the institution’s success across the ages,” President Linda Livingstone said in the release.

