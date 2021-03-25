Print

Title

FTC Sends Nearly $50 Million to U of Phoenix Students

By

Scott Jaschik
March 25, 2021
 
 

The Federal Trade Commission is sending payments totaling nearly $50 million to more than 147,000 University of Phoenix students who may have been lured by allegedly deceptive advertisements.

The refunds stem from a lawsuit the FTC filed against Phoenix alleging that it used deceptive advertisements that falsely touted its relationships and job opportunities with companies such as AT&T, Yahoo!, Microsoft, Twitter and the American Red Cross. The FTC also alleged that Phoenix's advertising gave the false impression that the online division worked with those companies to create job opportunities for its students and tailor its curriculum for such jobs.

In addition to the nearly $50 million in direct payments for some students, the $191 million settlement includes $141 million to cancel unpaid balances owed directly to the school by eligible students.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Academe’s Other Diversity Problem
Asian Americans, Recognized at Last
Peer Tutoring in the Pandemic

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Fostering a Culture of Assessment
Our New Digital Colleagues and Friends
Transfer vs. Robots: A Race for an Equitable Future of Work
3 Questions for Jennifer Mason on Higher Ed Consulting
How to Improve Teaching Quality and Effectivness
Basic Needs Through the Pandemic

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top