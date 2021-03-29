Print

Georgia Tech Professor Indicted for Visa Fraud

Scott Jaschik
March 29, 2021
 
 

Gee-Kung Chang, a professor of optical networking at Georgia Institute of Technology, was indicted last week on federal charges of visa fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. The Justice Department said that Chang helped people from China obtain J-1 visas for work at Georgia Tech. But the Justice Department said that Chang "abused his position as a professor at Georgia Tech" and that the visa holders never came to the university. Instead, they traveled to the offices of ZTE USA -- a subsidiary of ZTE Corporation, a partially state-owned Chinese telecommunications and information technology company -- in Morristown, N.J. In addition, the Justice Department says that some were paid by Georgia Tech.

Chang did not answer an email from Inside Higher Ed seeking his comment.

