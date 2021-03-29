Title
New Federal Student Aid Portal Unveiled
March 29, 2021
The Education Department's Office of Federal Student Aid unveiled a new portal Sunday night to ease the administration of aid programs. The site will be used by colleges, guarantee agencies, federal loan servicers and third-party servicers. FSA Partner Connect is designed to streamline and modernize the various partners’ experience, in part by centralizing information on one site (instead of 15 that some colleges have used before now).
