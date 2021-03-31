Title
Evangel Drops Crusader Mascot
Evangel University, a Christian college in Missouri, announced it is dropping its Crusader mascot, the official mascot since the university’s founding in 1955.
“The world has changed significantly since the 1950s, when the Evangel community, intending to depict strength, honor, and commitment to the faith, first identified a Crusader as the school’s mascot,” the university’s interim president, George O. Wood, said in a statement.
The university said in an FAQ that “our reflection of Jesus Christ is marred by our representation as Crusaders. The nearly universal connotation of ‘Crusader’ is tied to the Crusades of the eleventh through thirteenth centuries, when Western Christians waged a series of ‘holy wars,’ during which thousands of Muslims, Jews, and Eastern Christians were killed.”
Evangel is soliciting ideas for a new mascot and plans to make a selection by the start of the fall semester.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Where and how gender and caregiving intersect for professors during COVID-19
- Ways to teach effectively online without Zoom or other videoconferencing tools (opinion)
- Gay Students Sue Education Department Over Religious Colleges
- U of Michigan Regent Off Social Media After ‘Witches’ Remarks
- New presidents or provosts: AICUM Lawson Ramapo Saint Elizabeth Samford Shelton Southeastern Wyoming
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »