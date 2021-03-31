Print

Gay Students Sue Education Department Over Religious Colleges

Scott Jaschik
March 31, 2021
 
 

Thirty-three current and former students at Christian colleges that receive federal funds have sued the Education Department, saying that a religious exemption given to religious colleges is unconstitutional, The Washington Post reported. The students described discrimination they faced at the colleges. A statement from the Education Department said it considered religious exemptions valid and legal for a group of colleges: “educational institutions controlled by religious organizations.”

