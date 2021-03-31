Title
New Community College Approved in Montana
By
March 31, 2021
The Montana House of Representatives passed a resolution Monday that will make Bitterroot Valley Community College District home to the state’s first new community college in about five decades, the Ravalli Republic reported.
Monday’s resolution, which previously passed the state’s Senate, comes after county voters approved the district’s creation in May. But voters also turned down a tax levy to help pay for the new community college. The Montana University System’s Board of Regents voted in November in favor of the new community college district.
Up to now, Bitterroot College has been a University of Montana affiliate. Trustees elected by voters will now be seated so the transition to a community college can begin.
