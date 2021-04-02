Print

Title

Vermont Bars Out-of-State Students From Getting Vaccinated

By

Scott Jaschik
April 2, 2021
 
 

Vermont has barred out-of-state students from getting COVID-19 vaccines in the state, The Burlington Free Press reported.

Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, said at a press conference, "At this point in time, we want to make sure we're taking care of Vermonters first."

The decision drew immediate criticism. At the University of Vermont and at some private colleges, a majority of students are from out of state, and they have been discouraged from traveling.

An editorial in The Middlebury Campus said, "We stand in staunch opposition to this short-sighted, illogical and dangerous restriction."

The editorial added, "Scott’s rhetoric of 'Vermonters first' is both disconcerting and disappointing. It feels especially hypocritical given Scott’s desire for young people who come to Vermont -- for college or otherwise -- to build a life here. This nativist, protectionist approach estranges students who spend nine months or more out of the year living and working in Vermont. But more importantly, it denies them important access to the most effective protection against COVID."

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Building Safety Into Graduation Celebrations
Confronting a Cascading Crisis
Mental Education, Not Just Mental Health

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Higher Ed Generation Gap
Rethinking Dual Enrollment to Advance Equitable Transfer
Giving Your Print Magazine New Life Online
Is Zoom Making Staff Stupid?
5 Reasons We Are Hopeful About the Future of Extended Reality in Learning
Enrollment Marketing: Digitally Remastered Part 2

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top