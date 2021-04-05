Print

Title

2 Western Nebraska Students Die in Accident

By

Scott Jaschik
April 5, 2021
 
 

Two students at Western Nebraska Community College have died in an accident at the college's aviation maintenance facility, the college announced.

"We are deeply saddened by the horrific events that have taken place today in our aviation maintenance facility," said a statement from Carmen Simone, the president. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, classmates, and faculty members impacted by this tragedy. Our aviation maintenance program is a very tight-knit group and this is an incredibly difficult time for all."

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What Should Higher Ed Learn From World War II?
Building Safety Into Graduation Celebrations
Confronting a Cascading Crisis

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

$12 Billion Is a Refreshing Change…
Yes, ‘A World Without Email’ Is Totally Worth Reading
Oscar's Story: Refusing to Live Life Through a Deficit Lens

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top