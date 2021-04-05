Title
2 Western Nebraska Students Die in Accident
April 5, 2021
Two students at Western Nebraska Community College have died in an accident at the college's aviation maintenance facility, the college announced.
"We are deeply saddened by the horrific events that have taken place today in our aviation maintenance facility," said a statement from Carmen Simone, the president. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, classmates, and faculty members impacted by this tragedy. Our aviation maintenance program is a very tight-knit group and this is an incredibly difficult time for all."
