Mills Faculty Members Seek Talks After Closure Announced

Faculty members at Mills College are seeking more engagement in the wake of the private women’s college announcing last month that because of financial challenges it will stop enrolling new first-year undergraduates and instead seek to create an institute focused in part on women’s leadership.

A group of faculty members at the college is calling on the Mills Board of Trustees to engage faculty members, staff members, students, alumnae and other community members, Bay City News Service reported. The faculty group also highlighted as a concern a lack of information about future employment opportunities or severance packages for Mills employees.

Mills announced in March its plans to wind down undergraduate operations, saying it will likely confer its last degrees in 2023. Shortly after that announcement, the University of California, Berkeley, said the public university is starting a new program on the Mills campus for 200 first-year Berkeley students.