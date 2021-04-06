Title
Proctoring Tool Failed to Recognize Dark Skin, Students Say
The University of Wisconsin at Madison has changed how it uses exam proctoring software Honorlock in response to complaints that the software failed to recognize the faces of students with darker skin tones, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Three UW Madison students complained that their exams were erroneously paused because the Honorlock software failed to register their faces because of their skin tones. In response, the university disabled an optional exam pause feature March 11.
A representative for Honorlock disputed that the issue was related to skin tone, suggesting that the students were looking down or away from the webcam during their exam.
“Our contacts at UW Madison, and all our other customers, have been satisfied with our service and have not expressed any incidents with students that match this claim,” said Tess Mitchell, spokesperson for Honorlock, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
“We’re disappointed that someone would attempt to make this connection and we have no indication that it is a valid concern,” Mitchell said.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Community College is College: A Response to Jessica Dickler | Confessions of a Community College Dea
- Proctoring Tool Failed to Recognize Dark Skin, Students Say
- Compensation of college athletes is inevitable and will likely expose some universities' questionabl
- New presidents or provosts: Carlow Denver Fisher Sydney Taylor TAMU USC Upstate
- Why students don't fill out the FAFSA
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »