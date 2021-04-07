Print

College Will Pay Employees $250 to Get Vaccinated

Scott Jaschik
April 7, 2021
 
 

Johnson County Community College, in Kansas, will pay all faculty and other employees -- full-time and part-time -- $250 each to get vaccinated for COVID-19, The Shawnee Mission Post reported. Employees who wish may donate the funds to a program that prepares meals for students who suffer from food insecurity.

“I was surprised about that, but I think it’s really nice of them to encourage people to get vaccinated, because obviously I want all my coworkers to be vaccinated as well,” said Melissa Wasserman, a professor who teaches fashion merchandising and design.

