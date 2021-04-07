Print

Title

Education Department Starts Review of Title IX

By

Scott Jaschik
April 7, 2021
 
 

The U.S. Department of Education has started a review of the rules issued over Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, in response to President Biden's executive order last month.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said, “Today’s action is the first step in making sure that the Title IX regulations are effective and are fostering safe learning environments for our students while implementing fair processes. Sexual harassment and other forms of sex discrimination, including in extracurricular activities and other educational settings, threaten access to education for students of all ages.”

The department is planning a public hearing on the review and released information on that hearing.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Can We Rid Language Departments
of the F-Word?
Days of Reckoning
A New Deal for Students as Athletes

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

From Badging to Blockchain: Documenting Skills Learned
3 Questions for Anjuli Gupta, Head Of Partnerships at Outlier.org
I Am Not a Cat
What Starts in the Academy Doesn’t Stay There
Community College Is College: A Response to Jessica Dickler
$12 Billion, Community Colleges and Online Learning Infrastructure

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top