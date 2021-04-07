Education Department Starts Review of Title IX

The U.S. Department of Education has started a review of the rules issued over Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, in response to President Biden's executive order last month.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said, “Today’s action is the first step in making sure that the Title IX regulations are effective and are fostering safe learning environments for our students while implementing fair processes. Sexual harassment and other forms of sex discrimination, including in extracurricular activities and other educational settings, threaten access to education for students of all ages.”

The department is planning a public hearing on the review and released information on that hearing.