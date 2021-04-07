Mergers and Other ‘Transformational’ Partnerships: The Key Podcast

This week's episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed's news and analysis podcast, looks at a new effort to encourage and enable thoughtful exploration of cross-institutional collaboration, from sharing of academic programs and back-office operations to full-blown mergers. Guests include John MacIntosh of SeaChange Capital Partners and the Transformational Partnerships Fund; Art Dunning, who led Albany State University through a successful (if difficult) merger; and Sister Margaret Carney, president emerita of St. Bonaventure University, who discusses what scuttled a merger with Hilbert College that both presidents (and provosts) favored.

