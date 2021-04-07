Print

Title

Mergers and Other ‘Transformational’ Partnerships: The Key Podcast

By

Doug Lederman
April 7, 2021
 
 

This week's episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed's news and analysis podcast, looks at a new effort to encourage and enable thoughtful exploration of cross-institutional collaboration, from sharing of academic programs and back-office operations to full-blown mergers. Guests include John MacIntosh of SeaChange Capital Partners and the Transformational Partnerships Fund; Art Dunning, who led Albany State University through a successful (if difficult) merger; and Sister Margaret Carney, president emerita of St. Bonaventure University, who discusses what scuttled a merger with Hilbert College that both presidents (and provosts) favored.

Listen to the podcast here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Can We Rid Language Departments
of the F-Word?
Days of Reckoning
A New Deal for Students as Athletes

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

From Badging to Blockchain: Documenting Skills Learned
3 Questions for Anjuli Gupta, Head Of Partnerships at Outlier.org
I Am Not a Cat
What Starts in the Academy Doesn’t Stay There
Community College Is College: A Response to Jessica Dickler
$12 Billion, Community Colleges and Online Learning Infrastructure

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top