Print

Title

Eastern Conn. Hires Firm to Examine Title IX Compliance

By

Greta Anderson
April 9, 2021
 
 

Eastern Connecticut State University is hiring a third-party consulting firm to review how university officials handle complaints of sexual misconduct. The move comes after recent criticism by survivors of sexual assault at the campus on an online forum, FOX61 reported.

TNG Strategic Risk Management Solutions, a national firm that specializes in institutional compliance with Title IX, the law that prohibits sex discrimination at federally funded colleges and universities, will examine how Eastern Connecticut carries out its obligations under the law, Edward Osborn, a university spokesperson, wrote in an email.

Osborn said the review will focus only on the university’s procedures, not its policies, which are established by the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities System and are consistent across all 17 institutions in the system. Elsa Nunez, president of Eastern Connecticut, said in a March 31 statement provided by Osborn that the university is committed to responding to the survivors’ complaints.

“We believe that recent complaints require our immediate attention,” Nunez’s statement said. “While we are confident in our compliance, we are committed to ensuring that we are doing everything we can to protect survivors. We intend to cooperate fully with the independent firm so that an objective review can be conducted, and we will carefully consider their findings and recommendations to help us examine and evolve our programs.”

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Exiting the Echo Chamber
The Museum of 20th-Century Universities
The Campus After COVID No. 2

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Admission Follies, with The Girl
Using Innovative Technologies to Improve Transfer Student Success
The Annual Reminder That McCarthyism Was Actually a Bad Idea
Will COVID Zoom Kill the Campus Desk Phone?
From Badging to Blockchain: Documenting Skills Learned
3 Questions for Anjuli Gupta, Head Of Partnerships at Outlier.org

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top