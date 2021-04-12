Title
Following Student Death, Bowling Green Expels Fraternity
April 12, 2021
A month after a student died after drinking at a fraternity party, Bowling Green State University has expelled the fraternity. “Today, Bowling Green State University announces its resolution regarding the conduct case involving Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. From a thorough and fair investigation to seek the truth and facts, and hold those accountable who are responsible for this tragedy, the findings against the organization are clear. The university has decided to immediately expel Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. This is permanent loss of recognition -- the fraternity will never again be recognized at BGSU in the future,” said a university statement.
