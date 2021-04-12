New Hampshire Governor Relents on Out-of-State Student Vaccinations

New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu last week agreed that, as of April 19, all people older than 16 can get COVID-19 vaccinations, including out-of-state students at New Hampshire colleges, The Portsmouth Herald reported. Last month, he barred out-of-state students from accessing the vaccines. Sununu said he no longer feared the state would lack vaccines for residents. Many college students in New Hampshire are not state residents, and they had criticized the governor's earlier policy.