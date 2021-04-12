Title
Ohio U Board Votes to Fire Professor for Sex Harassment
The board of Ohio University voted to fire a tenured professor for harassing two students, WOUB News reported.
The action was against Yusuf Kalyango, who had been a professor of journalism. The allegations included that Kalyango booked hotel rooms for the female students (separately) with him at conferences, and that he invited a student for drinks and tried to kiss her.
“I am very relieved by the Board of Trustee’s decision to revoke Dr. Kalyango’s tenure and dismiss him,” said Tess Herman, one of the two former students who filed a sexual harassment complaint against Kalyango, in a statement. “This decision will have a positive rippling effect to make our school, and schools beyond, safer and more nurturing learning environments. Let this be a warning to those considering abusing their positions. I was only one of the many at our school who fought for years for justice. If you are fighting a similar battle, know that you are not alone.”
Kalyango did not respond to a request to comment. But he has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the university of violating his rights in pursuing the case because he is Black and male.
