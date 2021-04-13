Amy Chua Denies Dinner Party Allegations

A Yale Law School professor said the institution is punishing her over false allegations that she continued to host private dinner parties with students after being told not to, The Hill reported.

An article published last week in the Yale Daily News, a student newspaper, included allegations that Amy Chua, a law school professor and author of the controversial parenting book Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother, held multiple dinner parties at her house this academic year. Some alumni alleged Chua drank multiple alcoholic beverages at the gatherings. Former students told the student newspaper that Chua’s husband, Jed Rubenfeld, also a Yale professor, who is on a two-year suspension following misconduct allegations including unwanted touching and attempted kissing, was present at the dinner parties.

Chua strongly denied the allegations in a letter to law school faculty members. She called the Yale Daily News article a “hit job” on Twitter.

“As I wrack my brain to try to imagine what ‘dinner parties’ with students they could possibly be referring to, I can only think of a few possibilities -- all of which I not only stand by, but am proud of,” she wrote in the letter to law school faculty members.

Some of you may have seen the YDN hit job on me, full of false allegations. I did not violate any agreement, nor have I been hosting wild parties during COVID. On the contrary, what I HAVE done is comforted a small handful of students who reached out to me in moments of crisis... pic.twitter.com/9tOoOu9p6G — Amy Chua (@amychua) April 8, 2021

Chua said that she had some students over to her home to console and support them following recent attacks on Asian Americans. She also wrote that the Yale Daily News article mischaracterized a 2019 agreement she made with law school administrators that, the newspaper reported, prohibited her from hosting dinner parties with students or drinking with students.

Yale Law School officials told The Hill that the school does not comment on faculty disciplinary cases.

Chua's punishment was reportedly being removed from teaching an informal learning group where students meet outside the classroom.