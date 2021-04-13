Pacific Lutheran to Cut 36 Faculty Members, Several Majors

Pacific Lutheran University will cut 36 faculty positions and a handful of majors and minors to shore up its budget, The News Tribune reported.

The university will eliminate majors in German and Nordic studies; minors in classical studies, German and Norwegian; and the master of science in finance degree.

Pacific Lutheran, which employs more than 300 faculty members and enrolls about 3,000 students, has experienced declining enrollment and budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cuts follow a monthlong review of potential reductions and won’t take effect until the 2022-23 academic year.

“Even though it was painful, upsetting, anxiety-generating work, we did the absolute best we could,” Antonios Finitsis, an associate professor of religion and chair of the commission that led the review, told The News Tribune. “I handed in the recommendations knowing we couldn’t have done any better.”