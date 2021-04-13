Print

Title

Pacific Lutheran to Cut 36 Faculty Members, Several Majors

By

Emma Whitford
April 13, 2021
 
 

Pacific Lutheran University will cut 36 faculty positions and a handful of majors and minors to shore up its budget, The News Tribune reported.

The university will eliminate majors in German and Nordic studies; minors in classical studies, German and Norwegian; and the master of science in finance degree.

Pacific Lutheran, which employs more than 300 faculty members and enrolls about 3,000 students, has experienced declining enrollment and budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cuts follow a monthlong review of potential reductions and won’t take effect until the 2022-23 academic year.

“Even though it was painful, upsetting, anxiety-generating work, we did the absolute best we could,” Antonios Finitsis, an associate professor of religion and chair of the commission that led the review, told The News Tribune. “I handed in the recommendations knowing we couldn’t have done any better.”

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Higher Education Must Stand Up for Voting Rights
Colleges Can Teach How to Open Eyes and Ears
Who Gets to Be ‘College Material’?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Words Matter
Setting Free
Doing More Will Not Solve the Mental Health Crisis
When Google Drive Goes Down
Maximizing the Value of a College Education
Harvard Responds (Sort Of)

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top