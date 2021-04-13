Print

Title

Penn Museum to Repatriate Remains of Black Philadelphians

By

Scott Jaschik
April 13, 2021
 
 

The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology announced Monday that it would repatriate the remains of Black Philadelphians in the Samuel G. Morton collection.

"The Penn Museum and the University of Pennsylvania apologize for the unethical possession of human remains in the Morton Collection," said a statement from Christopher Woods, the Penn Museum director. "It is time for these individuals to be returned to their ancestral communities, wherever possible, as a step toward atonement and repair for the racist and colonial practices that were integral to the formation of these collections. We will also reassess our practices of collecting, stewarding, displaying, and researching human remains."

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Higher Education Must Stand Up for Voting Rights
Colleges Can Teach How to Open Eyes and Ears
Who Gets to Be ‘College Material’?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Words Matter
Setting Free
Doing More Will Not Solve the Mental Health Crisis
When Google Drive Goes Down
Maximizing the Value of a College Education
Harvard Responds (Sort Of)

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top