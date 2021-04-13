Penn Museum to Repatriate Remains of Black Philadelphians

The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology announced Monday that it would repatriate the remains of Black Philadelphians in the Samuel G. Morton collection.

"The Penn Museum and the University of Pennsylvania apologize for the unethical possession of human remains in the Morton Collection," said a statement from Christopher Woods, the Penn Museum director. "It is time for these individuals to be returned to their ancestral communities, wherever possible, as a step toward atonement and repair for the racist and colonial practices that were integral to the formation of these collections. We will also reassess our practices of collecting, stewarding, displaying, and researching human remains."