Title
Laurentian University Cuts 69 Programs
Laurentian University in Ontario eliminated 69 academic programs and cut more than 100 faculty jobs, Sudbury.com reported. The outlet reported that 110 faculty members lost their jobs, along with 41 support staffers and 36 administrators.
The public university has declared financial insolvency and sought protection under Canada’s Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to restructure its finances and operations.
Of the 69 programs cut, 58 are undergraduate programs and 11 are graduate programs. Among the discontinued programs are undergraduate degrees in anthropology, environmental science, geography, Italian, mathematics, modern languages, music, philosophy, physics, political science and Spanish.
The university estimates that 10 percent of undergraduates are affected by the program closures. Thirty-four of the affected undergraduate programs are taught in English, while another 24 are taught in French.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning
- Study suggests American colleges explain diversity in a way that appeals to white, not Black, people
- Students in great need of mental health support during pandemic
- 8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma
- Colleges should combat efforts to disenfranchise voters (opinion)
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »