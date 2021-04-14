Laurentian University Cuts 69 Programs

Laurentian University in Ontario eliminated 69 academic programs and cut more than 100 faculty jobs, Sudbury.com reported. The outlet reported that 110 faculty members lost their jobs, along with 41 support staffers and 36 administrators.

The public university has declared financial insolvency and sought protection under Canada’s Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to restructure its finances and operations.

Of the 69 programs cut, 58 are undergraduate programs and 11 are graduate programs. Among the discontinued programs are undergraduate degrees in anthropology, environmental science, geography, Italian, mathematics, modern languages, music, philosophy, physics, political science and Spanish.

The university estimates that 10 percent of undergraduates are affected by the program closures. Thirty-four of the affected undergraduate programs are taught in English, while another 24 are taught in French.