Academic Minute: Engaging Students Through Technology

Doug Lederman
April 15, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Penn State University Week: Daniel J. Mallinson, assistant professor of public policy and administration, examines how to make classroom technology more efficient. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

