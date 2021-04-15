Title
Academic Minute: Engaging Students Through Technology
April 15, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Penn State University Week: Daniel J. Mallinson, assistant professor of public policy and administration, examines how to make classroom technology more efficient. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
