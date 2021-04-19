Priest Indicted for Alleged Rape of Student at Franciscan

A priest was indicted last week on charges of rape and sexual battery for his conduct between 2010 and 2013 with a vulnerable adult, allegedly telling her she needed to have sexual activity with him for her mental health, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. At the time of the incident, the priest worked at Franciscan University of Steubenville and the woman was a student there.

The priest, the Reverend David Morrier, pleaded not guilty.

Franciscan issued a statement that said the university “has cooperated and will continue to cooperate fully with authorities” in the investigation of Father Morrier’s conduct. “Franciscan University removed him permanently from campus ministry, and he was also prohibited from returning to campus.”