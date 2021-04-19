Print

Title

Vartan Gregorian Dies at 87

By

Scott Jaschik
April 19, 2021
 
 

Vartan Gregorian died Thursday at the age of 87. He was president of Carnegie Corporation of New York, a position he held since 1997. Prior to that he was president of Brown University, president of the New York Public Library and provost of the University of Pennsylvania.

The Carnegie Corporation created a remembrance page, including several of his essays and videos of him.

