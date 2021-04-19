Title
Vartan Gregorian Dies at 87
April 19, 2021
Vartan Gregorian died Thursday at the age of 87. He was president of Carnegie Corporation of New York, a position he held since 1997. Prior to that he was president of Brown University, president of the New York Public Library and provost of the University of Pennsylvania.
The Carnegie Corporation created a remembrance page, including several of his essays and videos of him.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Zoom addresses academic freedom and censorship concerns
- Study: How smooth-talking professors can lull students into thinking they've learned more than they
- Test-optional colleges get more Pell Grant students, minority students and women
- Advice for salary negotiations (opinion)
- Liberty sues former president Jerry Falwell Jr.
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »