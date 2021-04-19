Title
West Point Ends ‘Second Chance’ for Violations of Honor Code
April 19, 2021
The U.S. Military Academy will end a program that provided a second chance to cadets who violated the honor code, The New York Times reported. The program was scrapped because it had “not met its intended purpose” of increasing the self-reporting of honor code violations and reducing cadets’ tolerance for them, West Point officials told the Times. The announcement came as West Point announced that 51 cadets who were accused of cheating last year would have to repeat a full year at the academy, two would have to repeat half a year and eight would be expelled.
