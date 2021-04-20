Jill Biden Praises Program for Free Community College

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and First Lady Jill Biden -- who has been an advocate for free community college -- toured Sauk Valley Community College, in Dixon, Ill., Monday before giving remarks.

“All Americans deserve the same opportunity to pursue their passions, get a great education and build a career that they love,” Biden said, referencing a new program at the college.

A program allowing high school students to earn up to three years of paid tuition and fees by completing community service is scheduled to launch in 2022.

Local high school students will be able to sign up for the Sauk Impact Program during their freshman year and must complete 100 hours of community service, or 25 hours per year, before high school graduation to have their tuition and fees at the community college fully covered. Students must also fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA4caster and apply for at least one local, state or national scholarship to qualify.