Title
McCann to Office of the Under Secretary
April 20, 2021
Clare McCann, former deputy director for federal higher education policy at New America, is returning to the U.S. Department of Education for a position in the office of the under secretary. The news was confirmed in a tweet by Kevin Carey, the think tank’s vice president for education policy.
McCann was a senior policy adviser at the Education Department before joining New America in 2017.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Asian and Asian American student activists call for changes on their campuses
- Is it ethical to pay students to get vaccinated?
- Advice for salary negotiations (opinion)
- Ex-dean at Temple indicted on charges of manipulating rankings
- Seven advantages that executive coaches can provide college presidents (opinion)
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »