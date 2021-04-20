Print

McCann to Office of the Under Secretary

Alexis Gravely
April 20, 2021
 
 

Clare McCann, former deputy director for federal higher education policy at New America, is returning to the U.S. Department of Education for a position in the office of the under secretary. The news was confirmed in a tweet by Kevin Carey, the think tank’s vice president for education policy.

McCann was a senior policy adviser at the Education Department before joining New America in 2017.

