Academic Minute: Rehabilitating Neurological Disease

By

Doug Lederman
April 21, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Kent State University’s Brain Health Research Institute Week: Angela Ridgel, professor of exercise physiology, discusses adaptive exercises to rehabilitate those with neurological disease. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

