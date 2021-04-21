Title
Pulse Podcast: Marcus Popetz on Harmonize
April 21, 2021
This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Marcus Popetz, CEO and co-founder of 42 Lines, about its Harmonize discussion tool.
In the conversation with The Pulse host Rodney B. Murray, Popetz explains how Harmonize allows students to communicate and engage more easily with one another.
Find more at Rod's Pulse Podcast.
