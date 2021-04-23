Print

Title

Study: Student Drinking Decreased During Pandemic

By

Elizabeth Redden
April 23, 2021
 
 

A new study of college student drinking patterns published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research found that on average college students drank less -- not more – after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and the University of Washington at Seattle found that a change in student residence was linked to a reduction in drinking. Students who moved residences in spring 2020 due to the pandemic reduced their drinking by 49 percent, compared to a 21 percent reduction among students who did not move.

“Though data were not available on location of students’ residences, 80 percent of students who had been living on‐campus at the current university moved elsewhere and were encouraged to return to their permanent residence,” the study states. “Thus, findings appear to highlight the role of the college campus environment in perpetuating risk for heavy drinking and suggest moving off‐campus or having greater parental monitoring may reduce heavy drinking in college students.”

The study is based on a survey data from 1,365 college students aged 19 or over. Anna Jaffe, an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, is the lead author of the article, which compares alcohol use across the spring 2018, 2019 and 2020 semesters.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Notes From the Underground
We Are Not OK and We Need Your Help
A Definition American Universities Need

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

John Hughes Didn't Prepare Me for This
More Than Melt: Strategies for an Extended Yield Season
From Transfer to Learning as an Ongoing Journey
How ‘First Steps’ Makes the Best Possible Case for a Liberal Arts Education
Spiraling -- Part II
It’s Time for Open Educational Resources

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top