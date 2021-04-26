‘White Lives Matter’ Face Mask at Wichita State

A newly elected member of the Student Government Association at Wichita State University has set off a controversy by wearing a "White Lives Matter" face mask at his swearing in, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Sam McCrory, an electrical engineering major, said he wore the mask to push back against “the modern left,” which, he said, “hates white people.” He added, “I’m not going to be a second-class citizen in my own country. People can wear Black Lives Matter masks and nobody cares. But if someone wears a white lives matter mask, all of a sudden there’s a huge firestorm.”

Other students have criticized the mask.