Marc Jacobs and Ohio State Reach Deal, for Now, on ‘The’

Scott Jaschik
April 26, 2021
 
 

Ohio State University and the fashion designer Marc Jacobs have agreed to a truce in their battle over "The," NBC News reported. Ohio State University, which prefers to be called the Ohio State University, filed a trademark complaint against Jacobs, who proposed to use "THE" on underwear, jackets, backpacks and handbags. Under their agreement, both parties will use "the" until there is a ruling by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

