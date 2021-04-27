Elizabeth City Closes Dorms Due to Protests

Elizabeth City State University, in North Carolina, is shifting to remote teaching and telework for nonessential employees through the remainder of this week and closing its residence halls as of noon today due to protests in Elizabeth City, where police fatally shot a Black man, Andrew Brown Jr., last week. Elizabeth City declared a state of emergency on Monday morning amid concerns that release of body-camera footage of the killing could cause civil unrest, according to CNN.

The university encouraged students to leave as soon as possible and asked students vacating residence halls to "pack their belongings as if they were not to return to campus for the remainder of the semester."