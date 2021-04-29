Hebrew University Appoints First Arab Vice President

Hebrew University of Jerusalem announced Wednesday that Mona Khoury-Kassabri had been selected as the new vice president of strategy and diversity, marking the first time in the university's history that an Arab person has been appointed to a vice president position. The university also said in a press release it is the first time an Israeli university created a senior role focused on strengthening diversity and inclusion.

Khoury-Kassabri currently serves as dean of the university's Paul Baerwald School of Social Work and Social Welfare.