College Health Group Recommends Requiring COVID Vaccines

The American College Health Association is recommending that colleges require vaccination against COVID-19 for all students coming to campuses this fall.

"The American College Health Association (ACHA) recognizes that comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination is the most effective way for institutions of higher education (IHEs) to return to a safe, robust on-campus experience for students in fall semester 2021," the association said in a statement. "Therefore, where state law and available resources allow, ACHA recommends COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all on-campus college and university students for fall semester 2021, in accordance with the IHE's normal exemption practices, including exemptions for medical contraindications. This recommendation applies to all students who live on campus and/or participate in on-campus classes, studies, research, or activities."

In considering whether to mandate COVID-19 vaccines, which are currently approved through the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization process, colleges are grappling with a host of legal and political questions. As of Thursday, more than 180 colleges plan to require students to be vaccinated against COVID this fall, according to a list maintained by The Chronicle of Higher Education.