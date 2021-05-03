Title
Education Department Launches Reopening Resource Site
Higher education institutions can now look to a website created by the Department of Education to find resources on how to safely reopen their campuses. The Safer Schools and Campuses Best Practices Clearinghouse officially launched Friday to “collect and disseminate innovative, evidence-based, or solutions-oriented approaches to school reopening,” according to a release. The website covers all education levels, from early childhood to postsecondary.
President Biden mandated the creation of the clearinghouse as a part of a Jan. 21 executive order on federal government support for school and campus reopenings.
The website includes submissions from higher education institutions across the country to share lessons and best practices that schools have learned throughout the process of returning to in-person learning.
