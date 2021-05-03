Iowa Supreme Court Rules U of Iowa Must Disclose Investors in Project

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday that the University of Iowa and the Iowa Board of Regents must release the names of investors in a $1.165 billion public-private partnership, The Gazette reported. “Taxpayers of Iowa, who bear the ultimate financial risk for this transaction, are entitled to know if the [Board of Regents] got the best deal available and if anyone had a conflict of interest,” said the unanimous Supreme Court ruling.

The board said, in response to the decision, “We appreciate the Supreme Court hearing the case and providing clarification.”