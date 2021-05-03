Title
Iowa Supreme Court Rules U of Iowa Must Disclose Investors in Project
May 3, 2021
The Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday that the University of Iowa and the Iowa Board of Regents must release the names of investors in a $1.165 billion public-private partnership, The Gazette reported. “Taxpayers of Iowa, who bear the ultimate financial risk for this transaction, are entitled to know if the [Board of Regents] got the best deal available and if anyone had a conflict of interest,” said the unanimous Supreme Court ruling.
The board said, in response to the decision, “We appreciate the Supreme Court hearing the case and providing clarification.”
