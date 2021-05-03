Print

Title

Letter to Education Department on Student Loan Worth

By

Alexis Gravely
May 3, 2021
 
 

The ranking Republican on the House Education and Labor Committee is asking the Education Department to release a report that allegedly describes a gap of hundreds of billions of dollars between what the executive branch has said student loans are worth and what they're actually worth.

An article by The Wall Street Journal claims the department is refusing to release a report commissioned by former secretary of education Betsy DeVos that describes how student loan budgetary projections are calculated, wrote Representative Virginia Foxx, a Republican from North Carolina, and Representative Mike Bost, a Republican from Illinois, in an April 30 letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

"Taxpayers deserve to know if their investment has a junk rating," the lawmakers wrote. "The federal government should not be making money off its lending program to students, nor should it add to unborn generations' tax burdens."

Foxx and Bost asked Cardona to publicly release the report by May 5.

The Education Department was unable to provide comment on the letter.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Making the Most of $40 Billion
Firing the Whistle-Blower
Colleges Are Sabotaging
Black and Brown Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

In Which The Boy Discovers the Sociology of Medicine in America
Why ‘How Humans Learn’ Is the Book I’ve Been Waiting For
Friday Fragments
How ‘Isabella’ Changed Transfer at Minnesota State

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top