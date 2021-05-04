Closing Becker College to Lay Off More Than 300

Becker College will lay off 329 employees at the end of June, the Telegram & Gazette reported.

The layoffs are set to take place two months before the private college in Worcester, Mass., closes its doors. Enrollment declines, ongoing budget deficits and added financial burdens during the pandemic contributed to the college's Board of Trustees deciding to close at the end of the current academic year and wind down operations in August.

Most of the layoffs -- 245 -- will be at the college's Worcester campus, while 84 people from its Leicester campus will be laid off.