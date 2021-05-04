Print

Title

Cordray Named COO of Federal Student Aid

By

Alexis Gravely
May 4, 2021
 
 

The Education Department announced Monday that Richard Cordray will serve as the next chief operating officer of the Office of Federal Student Aid.

Cordray was the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and served in the role for six years. Prior to that, he was Ohio's attorney general.

"Cordray has a strong track record as a dedicated public servant who can tackle big challenges and get results," said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in a statement. "I am confident that under his leadership, Federal Student Aid will provide the kind of service that our students, families, and schools deserve."

Cordray will bring "political and practical experience unlike any previous FSA chief operating officer," said Justin Draeger, president and CEO of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, adding that Cordray will need those skills to address the challenges facing student borrowers.

"If ever we needed a sign that Federal Student Aid is a different organization than it was when it was created 20 years ago, the appointment of Richard Cordray is it," Draeger said.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Fight for Diverse, Inclusive, Antiracist
and Just Democracies
Making the Most of $40 Billion
Firing the Whistle-Blower

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

We All Know This Story, and Yet…
Talent Is Abundant: New Yorker Covers Edition
‘Grasp’ and the Post-Pandemic University
A Great Free Book on Campus Finances That You Should Read
In Which The Boy Discovers the Sociology of Medicine in America
Why ‘How Humans Learn’ Is the Book I’ve Been Waiting For

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top