Police Officers Moved Off Elizabeth City State Campus

Greta Anderson
May 4, 2021
 
 

Law enforcement officers who were being housed in campus residence halls at Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina were moved off campus over the weekend, the university announced.

The historically Black university’s decision to house the 13 officers on campus had sparked outrage among some of the university's students and alumni and students and alumni of other HBCUs. The out-of-town officers had been called in to support the local police response to protests over the police killing of a Black man, Andrew Brown Jr. University officials said they housed the officers at the request of city of Elizabeth City officials.

The officers were moved out on May 1 as other lodging accommodations in the city opened up, according to a statement posted on the university’s Facebook page on April 30.

