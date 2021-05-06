Title
Missouri College Trustee Resigns After Battery Arrest
May 6, 2021
Mark Samsel, a Kansas state representative, resigned from his position on the Missouri Valley College Board of Trustees five days after he was arrested and charged with battery after allegedly kicking a high school student, FOX 2 Now reported.
Videos show Samsel ranting at students and talking about sex and suicide and using profanity while substitute teaching at Wellsville High School.
Students said Samsel also shoved a teenage boy and kicked him in the groin, parents told FOX 2.
Missouri Valley College officials confirmed to the television station that they asked Samsel to resign. The Wellsville school district said Samsel will no longer be able to substitute teach there, and Kansas House leadership is looking into what happened.
