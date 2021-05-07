Johns Hopkins to Adopt $15 Minimum Wage

Johns Hopkins University and Health System will pay employees a $15 minimum wage, the university announced in a press release Thursday.

The minimum wage will be implemented for university employees by July and health system employees by 2022 and will benefit more than 6,000 Marylanders, as Hopkins is the largest private employer in the state, the release said. The wage will apply to all full-time campus employees, including temporary workers, student workers and contract workers, according to the release.

The minimum wage will also be adopted at the health system’s All Children’s Hospital in Florida. The Hopkins change will come about five years earlier than a required $15 minimum wage in Florida, and four years earlier than the full implementation of a $15 minimum wage in Maryland, the release said.