Title
Republican Senators Oppose Amnesty for Nondisclosures
A group of Republican senators wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland Thursday opposing a possible amnesty program that would allow scholars to report past foreign funding without penalty and saying they expect the Department of Justice to announce such an amnesty program in the coming weeks.
The Wall Street Journal reported in January that Justice Department officials were considering an amnesty initiative that would allow researchers to report past foreign funding they’d received without fear of being punished of previous nondisclosures. Under the auspices of its China Initiative, the Justice Department is prosecuting more than a dozen academics, mostly of ethnic Chinese heritage, who are accused of failing to disclose foreign funding or affiliations on federal grant applications or other federal forms.
In their letter opposing an amnesty program, the group of Republican senators asks for additional information about the DOJ’s plans and registers its opposition to the concept. “We are concerned about the effect that this amnesty program will have on those ongoing criminal cases and the signal that it sends to future researchers contemplating breaking U.S. law to steal research or hide affiliations with foreign governments or militaries,” they wrote.
The letter was signed by U.S. senators Susan Collins, of Maine; John Cornyn, of Texas; Tom Cotton, of Arkansas; Chuck Grassley, of Iowa; Rob Portman, of Ohio; Marco Rubio, of Florida; Ben Sasse, of Nebraska; and Todd Young, of Indiana.
The Department of Justice did not return a request for comment Thursday afternoon.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Monmouth College Faculty Call for President's Removal
- Yale Chief Investment Officer Dies at 67
- Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning
- Arizona allows community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees
- 7 Answers to 7 Questions About Online Education From a Japanese Media Company | Learning Innovation
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »