Print

Title

Title IX Public Hearing Scheduled for June

By

Alexis Gravely
May 7, 2021
 
 

The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights will hold a virtual public hearing on improving Title IX enforcement beginning June 7. The hearing is scheduled to last until June 11.

The department is seeking public comments on what it can do to ensure schools and colleges are providing learning environments free of sexual harassment and assault and have grievance procedures that lead to "fair, prompt, and equitable" resolutions. The public can also comment on what role the department can play in addressing discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in educational environments.

Registration for the hearing is currently not open, and a date for registration to begin has not been scheduled.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

2 Steps Land Grants Should Take
to Fight Racial Injustice
Human Conditions,
Early and Otherwise
No Strings Attached?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Students Are on the Move. Their Financial Aid Is Not
1 Conversation
3 (More) Questions for Joshua Eyler, Author of ‘How Humans Learn’
What Ed Tech Could Be Today's Antikythera Mechanism?
What Ed Tech Could Be Today's Antikythera Mechanism?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

Back to Top