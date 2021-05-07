Title IX Public Hearing Scheduled for June

The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights will hold a virtual public hearing on improving Title IX enforcement beginning June 7. The hearing is scheduled to last until June 11.

The department is seeking public comments on what it can do to ensure schools and colleges are providing learning environments free of sexual harassment and assault and have grievance procedures that lead to "fair, prompt, and equitable" resolutions. The public can also comment on what role the department can play in addressing discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in educational environments.

Registration for the hearing is currently not open, and a date for registration to begin has not been scheduled.