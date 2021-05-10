Title
Air Force Reinstates 400 ROTC Cadets
May 10, 2021
The U.S. Air Force reinstated 400 cadets -- 150 of them on scholarships -- to the Reserve Officers' Training Corps after a wave of lobbying, The Washington Post reported. The cadets had been cut not for violating the rules in any way, but to deal with the impact of the pandemic as more career military officers have stayed on, fearing the uncertainties of the economy.
“We cut too deep,” said Ann Stefanek, an Air Force spokesperson. “We recognized that the planned reductions to meet end strength requirements were going to cause unanticipated hardships for many well-qualified cadets.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Oops -- U of South Carolina President Congratulates Wrong Graduates
- Two-year transfers are finding not all of their credits go with them
- Among colleges announcing vaccine requirements, public colleges in Republican states are largely abs
- How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
- To retain BIPOC women faculty, colleges must remove the obstacles they face (opinion)
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »