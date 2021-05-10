Air Force Reinstates 400 ROTC Cadets

The U.S. Air Force reinstated 400 cadets -- 150 of them on scholarships -- to the Reserve Officers' Training Corps after a wave of lobbying, The Washington Post reported. The cadets had been cut not for violating the rules in any way, but to deal with the impact of the pandemic as more career military officers have stayed on, fearing the uncertainties of the economy.

“We cut too deep,” said Ann Stefanek, an Air Force spokesperson. “We recognized that the planned reductions to meet end strength requirements were going to cause unanticipated hardships for many well-qualified cadets.”