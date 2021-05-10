Print

Western Colorado University President Resigns

Emma Whitford
Weeks after being allowed to keep his job as president of Western Colorado University, Greg Salsbury announced his retirement Friday, CPR News reported.

Salsbury’s departure was mutually agreed upon, according to a statement from the university’s Board of Trustees. His last day will be June 29.

In February, the university's Faculty Senate passed a referendum calling for new leadership at the university. The Faculty Senate cited Salsbury’s response to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In a January message to employees, Salsbury compared violence at the Capitol to other protests in 2020.

“Over the last year, rioting, burning, looting, and violence have emerged from protests across our country -- resulting in seemingly endless confrontations, destruction of entire cities, properties, serious injuries, the public’s overall sense of security, and deaths,” Salsbury wrote in his January letter.

The board had earlier decided to support Salsbury following the Faculty Senate’s resolution.

