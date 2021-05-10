Wingate Discovers It Is Named for a Slave Owner

Wingate University has announced that it was recently discovered that it was named for a slave owner, Washington Manly Wingate. The discovery was part of research by Wake Forest University into its history.

"Washington Manly Wingate was a two-time president of Wake Forest University, and, according to Wake Forest sociology professor Joseph Soares, it was found that 'every president of Wake Forest until the Civil War had enslaved human beings under him.' That includes Manly Wingate," the university's announcement said. "Knowing that the stain of past transgressions can never be eliminated and that the debt to people of color can never be repaid, Wingate University officials do believe this deeply upsetting news can serve as an opportunity for reflection, reconciliation and growth."

“This truth hurts,” said Wingate president Rhett Brown. “It casts a shadow over our university, my alma mater, and is not in keeping with who we are today, what we value and how we strive to be more inclusive for the students who study here and the people who work here.”

Wingate is creating a panel to recommend steps the university should take.