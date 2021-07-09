Title
Wells College Off Probation
The Middle States Commission on Higher Education has reaffirmed accreditation for Wells College, the college announced Thursday.
The accrediting agency placed Wells on probation two years ago after determining the college was not in compliance with the agency’s planning, resources and institutional improvement standard, Auburnpub.com reported.
Wells, a small liberal arts college in Aurora, N.Y., struggled through the pandemic. Jonathan Gibralter, president of the college, said in May 2020 that if the college did not open the following fall, it would close.
After its most recent site visit in February, Middle States determined that Wells continued to meet the criteria for accreditation. The agency also acknowledged “the extraordinary collective effort of the entire Wells College community to address the myriad of challenges the institution faced” during the pandemic, a Wells press release stated.
“I am so pleased at this news, and at the incredible progress that Wells College has made in a relatively short period of time,” Marie Chapman Carroll, chair of the college’s Board of Trustees, said in a statement. “The Wells community came together in a way like I have not seen before, and helped forge a bright new path for our beloved College. That we did so in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is a real testament to the dedication and perseverance of everyone involved in these efforts.”
